MITCHELL COUNTY, Iowa – The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office says it took a report after a man claimed to have found fish hooks in lettuce he bought from a grocery store.According to the Mitchell County call for service record, the man was eating lettuce he purchased from Wal-Mart in Mason City and had three fish hooks in his mouth.Upon further inspection, he claims to have found seven fish hooks total in the lettuce.The call for service was placed Monday at 5:49 p.m. No charges have been filed.Wal-Mart says it has been made aware of the situation. KIMT has reached out to Wal-Mart for comment.