Authorities: Machete attack leads to injuries, 2 arrests in Dodge County

DODGE COUNTY, Minnesota – A man found with large amounts of blood coming from his head claimed he was assaulted by two males with a machete, according to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say they were dispatched to the 100 block of 1st Ave. NE in Hayfield at 1:48 Wednesday morning for a possible fight in progress.

Deputies arrived and found two males yelling in one of the apartments, and the two reported they had been drinking at a local bar and received a ride home from an unknown male. They said when they got to the apartment the male tried to rob them and they fought him off.

Around eight minutes after the initial call, a 911 call was received after a man was found in the 900 block of 3rd Ave. SE bleeding uncontrollably. The man was transported to St. Mary’s hospital.

Deputies at the apartment observed blood on the floor and wall in the apartment, a bloody pillow case and a machete by the door.

The two men in the apartment, who haven’t been identified, were arrested and transported to the Steele County Adult Detention Center.

Names of those involved are expected to be released Thursday morning.