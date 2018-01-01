Austin's season ends in the state semifinals

Press release from MNHSL:

MINNEAPOLIS --- Delano recorded the second upset of the Class AAA semifinals following its 80-68 victory over No. 2 Austin on Thursday, March 22 at Target Center. The Tigers’ victory came about two hours after No. 4 Columbia Heights dethroned No. 1 seed and six-time defending Class AAA champions, DeLaSalle.

Senior guard Calvin Wishart scored 29 points and had 19 rebounds to power the unseeded Tigers (20-11) past the Packers (27-3) and into the Class AAA championship game for the first time in three state tournament appearances. Senior forward Keegan O’Neill added 16 points and junior guard Derek Techam chipped in with 13 points and six assists.

Delano shot 58 percent from the field and 42.1 percent from three-point range in earning a spot in Saturday’s Class AAA championship game opposite Columbia Heights.

Wishart, a Georgia Southern recruit, scored 13 of his points in the first half when Delano built a 39-30 lead. Techam had 10 points in the opening 18 minutes with the Tigers shot a blistering 62.5 percent from the field.

Austin, runner-up to DeLaSalle in the 2017 tournament, faced a deficit of as many as 19 points in the second half. The Packers, however, staged a serious comeback attempt and pulled to within 67-60 with 4:04 remaining in regulation time after a three-pointer by senior forward Moses Issa. But Delano responded and pushed the lead back to 13 after two free throws by O’Neill with 1:20 remaining.

Senior forward Duoth Gach led Austin with 17 points and Issa added 15. Junior guard Medi Obang and junior guard Nyagoa Obany had 11 points each. Austin was 13 of 31 from three-point range and was outrebounded by a 40-24 margin.