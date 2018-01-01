Austin woman to stand trial for stealing from vulnerable adults

AUSTIN, Minn. – A trial has been scheduled for a woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars from vulnerable adults.

Bridget Ann Fodness, 39, is charged with three counts of financial exploitation and one count of theft. All the charges are felonies. Authorities say the Austin woman stole the money while employed by Independent Management Services as a guardian or conservator.

IMS says part of Fodness’ job was to go shopping and make purchases for IMS clients. The company says they believe Fodness stole a total of $17,351 from nine separate people.

According to court documents, Fodness told Austin police after her arrest in October 2017 that she was struggling with bi-polar disorder and was self-medicating with alcohol during the time of the thefts, which she said was between January and March 2017. Fodness reportedly told police she thought she had only stolen $2,000.

Her trial is now set to begin on June 25.