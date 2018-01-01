Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Watch View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Austin woman to stand trial for stealing from vulnerable adults

Bridget Fodness Bridget Fodness

Company says she stole over $17,000.

Posted: Mar. 22, 2018 5:43 PM
Updated: Mar. 22, 2018 5:43 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – A trial has been scheduled for a woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars from vulnerable adults.

Scroll for more content...

Bridget Ann Fodness, 39, is charged with three counts of financial exploitation and one count of theft. All the charges are felonies. Authorities say the Austin woman stole the money while employed by Independent Management Services as a guardian or conservator.

IMS says part of Fodness’ job was to go shopping and make purchases for IMS clients. The company says they believe Fodness stole a total of $17,351 from nine separate people.

According to court documents, Fodness told Austin police after her arrest in October 2017 that she was struggling with bi-polar disorder and was self-medicating with alcohol during the time of the thefts, which she said was between January and March 2017. Fodness reportedly told police she thought she had only stolen $2,000.

Her trial is now set to begin on June 25.

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
42° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 38°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 37°
Austin
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 39°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 39°
Rochester
Few Clouds
42° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 38°
Our next winter storm will be here by Friday night
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events