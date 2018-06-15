Clear
SEVERE WX: Heat Advisory View Alerts

Austin woman pleads guilty to financial exploitation

Bridget Fodness Bridget Fodness

Authorities say she stole thousands of dollars from vulnerable adults.

Posted: Jun. 15, 2018 3:27 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – A woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars from vulnerable adults is pleading guilty.

Scroll for more content...

Bridget Ann Fodness, 40 of Austin, has reached a plea deal with prosecutors where she will plead guilty to one count of financial exploitation while two other counts of the same crime and a charge of theft will be dismissed.

Authorities say Fodness stole $17,351 from nine separate people while working as a guardian or conservator for Independent Management Services. The company said part of her job was to go shopping and buy things for IMS clients.

A sentencing date has now been set on August 23.

When she was arrested in October 2017, Fodness reportedly told Austin police she was struggling with bi-polar disorder and was self-medicating with alcohol during the time of the thefts.

Related Content

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 99°
Albert Lea
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 90°
Austin
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 94°
Charles City
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 98°
Rochester
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 96°
Our heat wave continues into the weekend!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events