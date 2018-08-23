Austin woman gets probation for financial exploitation

AUSTIN, Minn. – Stealing from vulnerable adults means probation for an Austin woman.

Bridget Ann Fodness, 40, pleaded guilty in June to one count of financial exploitation of vulnerable adults for stealing thousands of dollars from clients while she worked as a guardian or conservator for Independent Management Services. She was sentenced Thursday to 10 years of supervised probation and ordered to $19,542.81 in restitution.

Fodness was granted a stay of adjudication, which means this conviction will be erased from her record if she fulfills all the terms of her probation.

Fodness was arrested in October 2017 and Austin police say she told them she was struggling with bi-polar disorder and was self-medicating with alcohol during the time she stole from her clients.