Scroll for more content...

ROCHESTER, Minn. – One Austin woman is facing charges and another was injured during a fist fight over a cell phone.Odongonga Oballa, 20, of Austin, allegedly knocked out a 23-year-old woman during a fight over a cell phone Sunday night at 830 21st Ave. SE, police said.When officers arrived, the victim was still unconscious and was bleeding from the mouth before being transported by Gold Cross Ambulance.The woman suffered a large laceration on the inside of the mouth and broke teeth.Oballa is facing charges for third-degree assault, fifth-degree assault and disorderly conduct.