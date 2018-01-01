Austin meth bust produces second guilty plea

AUSTIN, Minn. – A second guilty plea has been entered in a big Mower County drug bust.

Austin police say they found 20-year-old Dakota Ray Janning and 35-year-old Samuel Michael Tanner with nearly 160 grams of methamphetamine after a search of Tanner’s Austin home on November 14, 2017.

Tanner pleaded guilty to 2nd degree drug possession and was sentenced to six years and six months in prison.

Janning is now pleading guilty to 5th degree drug possession. His sentencing is set for July 12.