Austin man to stand trial for sexual assault

AUSTIN, Minn. – An Austin man accused of sexual assault is pleading not guilty.

Devontay Latreze Garrett, 24, is charged with 4th degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of 5th degree assault. He was arrested on February 24 after a woman said Garrett attacked her in the backseat of his car.

Austin police say the woman told them she had been hanging out with a group of people, including Garrett, but when the rest left he forced her into the backseat, choked her, slammed her head into the door, covered her mouth, and pulled her pants down to her knees. According to the criminal complaint, the woman says the attack stopped when someone opened one of the car doors and she was able to get away and run down the street.

Garrett is now scheduled to stand trial on June 25.