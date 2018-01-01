Austin man takes plea on drug charge

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man caught after police said he tried to escape on a bicycle is pleading guilty.

27-year-old Corry Dexter Kranz of Austin was charged with 5th degree drug possession after he was arrested on June 13, 2017. An Austin police officer tried to pick Kranz up on an outstanding warrant and says Kranz biked away, going the wrong way down an I-90 exit ramp before he was tackled by another officer.

Police say Kranz had half a gram of methamphetamine on him when he was nabbed.

He pleaded guilty Wednesday. Sentencing is set for March 16.