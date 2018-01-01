Austin man takes plea in August assault of woman and son

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man arrested after a woman and her son say he threatened to kill them is pleading guilty.

Scroll for more content...

29-year-old Cotsie Octavius Benson, of Austin, was charged with two counts of 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon, terroristic threats, and two counts of domestic assault in August 2017. Police say he kicked the woman, threw a chair at her son, said he would kill them, and held a knife to the son.

On Friday, Benson entered a guilty plea to one count of domestic assault. His sentencing is set for June 1.