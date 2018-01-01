Austin man sentenced for meth near a school

AUSTIN, Minn. – It’s 20 years of probation and a $5,000 fine for a Mower County man caught with drugs near a school.

Scroll for more content...

24-year-old Brandon Michael Zarate of Austin pleaded guilty to 3rd degree drug possession – methamphetamine in a school zone. He was charged after law enforcement said he delivered meth to a confidential informant in May 2017. Authorities said they believe the drug was kept at Zarate’s home, which is close to Sumner Elementary School.

In addition to his probation and fine, Zarate was ordered Monday to perform 40 hours of community service.