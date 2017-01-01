Austin man reaches plea deal over assault charges

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man facing several assault charges has reached a plea deal.

31-year-old Jeremy James Gilbert of Austin has entered a guilty plea to one count of 5th degree assault, while three other counts of 5th degree assault and one count of false imprisonment have been dismissed.

Gilbert was arrested in October for two separate incidents involving the same victim. One happened on December 20, 2016 where an adult man said he was painting an apartment with Gilbert when when the victim got a text message from a female. The man says Gilbert read the text, then would not let him leave the apartment. When the man tried to leave, he says Gilbert slammed the door on his arm.

The man also says that on October 16, Gilbert slapped him, grabbed him by the throat, and poked him in the eye. He also claims Gilbert had previously threatened to kill him.

A sentencing date has been set for April 19, 2018 in Mower County. Court documents state that Gilbert has two previous convictions for 5th degree assault.