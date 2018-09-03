Austin man pleads not guilty in grocery store assault

AUSTIN, Minn. – Trial has been set for a man accused of causing a disturbance at a grocery store.

49-year-old Jeremy Reid Johnson of Austin is charged with 2nd degree assault, terroristic threats, and false imprisonment. Austin police and Mower County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Jim’s Marketplace on 11th Street NE on November 15, 2017, after Johnson reportedly came up behind a 17-year-old cashier and held scissors to her throat. Witnesses described Johnson as rambling on about the government and police.

Law enforcement surrounded the store and when the 17-year-old got away from Johnson, he was arrested.

Johnson is pleading not guilty and will stand trial on May 14 in Mower County District Court.