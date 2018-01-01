wx_icon Mason City 33°

wx_icon Albert Lea 34°

wx_icon Austin 34°

wx_icon Charles City 36°

wx_icon Rochester 34°

Clear
Arrest made in connection to Forest City school bus shooting Full Story

Austin man pleads guilty to meth crime

Brandon Zarate

Accused of keeping the drug near a school.

Posted: Jan. 8, 2018 12:17 PM
Updated: Jan. 8, 2018 12:17 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Mower County man is pleading guilty to possessing drugs near a school.

Scroll for more content...

23-year-old Brandon Michael Zarate of Austin was arrested on November 7, 2017. He was charged with 2nd degree sale of methamphetamine in a school zone and 3rd degree possession of meth in a school zone after an investigation conducted by the Austin Police Department and the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crime Enforcement Team.

Authorities say he delivered meth to a confidential informant in May 2017 and they believe the drug was being kept at Zarate’s home, which is within one block of Sumner Elementary School.

No sentencing date has been set.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events