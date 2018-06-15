Austin man pleads guilty to knife threat

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An Austin man accused of pulling a knife during an argument is pleading guilty.

Julio Mendez, 24, was arrested in March and charged with 2nd degree assault after Rochester police said a party at a hotel turned into a fight. Mendez and a group of people reportedly went to a gas station and he began acting irrationally on the way there.

Police say Mendez got into an argument with the driver, pulled out a knife, and threatened to stab the driver. Police say Mendez threw the blade away before getting into physical fight with the driver.

He entered a guilty plea Friday to one count of terroristic threats. Sentencing is scheduled for August 6.