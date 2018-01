AUSTIN, Minn. – One arrest has been made after a search turns up $36,000 worth of drugs.

The Austin Police Department’s Special Incident Response Team executed a search warrant in the 1000 block of 3rd Avenue NE on Wednesday. Officers say they seized 13.5 ounces of methamphetamine and four ounces of marijuana.

47-year-old Robert Trevino has been booked into the Mower County Jail on a charge of 1st degree sale or possession of drugs.