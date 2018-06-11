Austin man injured in head on crash Monday afternoon

OWATONNA, Minn. - An Austin man is injured in a head-on collision late Monday afternoon in Steele County.

Minnesota State Patrol reports the accident happened on Highway 218 and Steele County Road 3.

A 47-year-old man from Owatonna, whose name has not been released yet, was heading north when his 2016 Ford Fusion crossed the center line and struck a Chevrolet express cargo van head-on.

22-year-old William McAlister of Austin was driving the cargo van. Authorities report that McAlister was taken by Mayo 1 to St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester with non-life threatening injuries.

No details are being released on the name or condition of the Owatonna man involved in the crash.

Steele County Sheriff's Office, Blooming Prairie Police, Fire and Ambulance, North Ambulance and Aircar, and Mayo 1 were on scene.