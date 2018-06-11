Clear

Austin man injured in head on crash Monday afternoon

An Austin man is injured in a head-on collision late Monday afternoon in Steele county.

Posted: Jun. 11, 2018 6:24 PM
Posted By: Katie Lange

OWATONNA, Minn. - An Austin man is injured in a head-on collision late Monday afternoon in Steele County.

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota State Patrol reports the accident happened on Highway 218 and Steele County Road 3.

A 47-year-old man from Owatonna, whose name has not been released yet, was heading north when his 2016 Ford Fusion crossed the center line and struck a Chevrolet express cargo van head-on.

22-year-old William McAlister of Austin was driving the cargo van. Authorities report that McAlister was taken by Mayo 1 to St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester with non-life threatening injuries.

No details are being released on the name or condition of the Owatonna man involved in the crash.

Steele County Sheriff's Office, Blooming Prairie Police, Fire and Ambulance, North Ambulance and Aircar, and Mayo 1 were on scene.

Related Content

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Albert Lea
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Another shot of rain tonight before a chance to dry out on Tuesday and Wednesday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events