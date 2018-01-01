Austin man gets over seven years in prison

AUSTIN, Minn. – Methamphetamine is sending a Mower County man to prison.

27-year-old Corry Dexter Kranz of Austin was arrested in December 2016 and accused of selling 17 and ½ grams of meth to a police informant. He was arrested again in June 2017 after a bicycle chase with police the wrong way down Interstate 90. Officers say he was caught that time with ½ gram of meth.

Kranz pleaded guilty to 2nd degree sale of drugs and 5th degree drug possession. He was sentenced Friday to seven years and four months behind bars, with credit for 144 days already served. He must also pay $1,165 in restitution.