Austin man gets jail time for sexual misconduct

AUSTIN, Minn. – Sexual contact with a sleeping teen is sending a man to jail.

40-year-old Juan Serrano-Ramos of Austin pleaded guilty in October 2017 to one count of 5th degree criminal sexual contact. He was arrested in June 2017 after a 17-year-old female told police she woke up to find Serrano-Ramos touching her between her legs.

As part of a plea deal, a charge of 4th degree criminal sexual conduct was dismissed.

On Friday, Serrano-Ramos was sentenced to 99 days in the Mower County Jail, followed by three years of probation.