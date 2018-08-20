Clear
Austin man denies sexually assaulting a woman in her car

David Vasey David Vasey

Trail set for December.

Posted: Aug. 20, 2018 2:51 PM
Updated: Aug. 20, 2018 5:04 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – A not guilty plea has been entered in a Mower County case of criminal sexual conduct.

David Benjamin Vasey, 20 of Austin, is scheduled to stand trial on December 17. According to the Austin Police Department, a woman says she was sitting in her car in a parking lot on July 17 when Vasey got into her car and sexually assaulted her until she was able to escape.

Police arrested Vasey about an hour after the alleged assault and say he was uncooperative when an officer tried to interview him. Police say a breath test showed Vasey with a blood alcohol content of .14 percent. During an interview the following day at the Mower County Jail, police say Vasey denied sexually assaulting the woman. Court documents state Vasey told police they kissed and the woman did not seem upset until she returned from getting some beer at a friend’s house.

Vasey’s trial on charges of 3rd and 4th degree criminal sexual conduct is set to begin on December 17.

