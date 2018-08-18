Austin man convicted of sexually abusing a child

AUSTIN, Minn. – A southern Minnesota man has been convicted of sexually abusing a child.

Ruben Montoya Carbajal, 40 of Austin, was arrested in October 2017 and accused of having sexual contact with a girl from the time she was 12 until she was 14. According to court documents, Carbajal denied the abuse when interviewed by the Austin Police Department.

His trial on two counts of 1st degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct began Monday and a guilty verdict on all counts was handed down on Wednesday.

Carbajal’s sentencing is scheduled for January 18, 2019.