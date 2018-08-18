Clear

Austin man convicted of sexually abusing a child

Ruben Carbajal Ruben Carbajal

Authorities say it began when victim was 12.

Posted: Aug. 16, 2018 1:49 PM
Updated: Aug. 16, 2018 1:50 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – A southern Minnesota man has been convicted of sexually abusing a child.

Ruben Montoya Carbajal, 40 of Austin, was arrested in October 2017 and accused of having sexual contact with a girl from the time she was 12 until she was 14. According to court documents, Carbajal denied the abuse when interviewed by the Austin Police Department.

His trial on two counts of 1st degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct began Monday and a guilty verdict on all counts was handed down on Wednesday.

Carbajal’s sentencing is scheduled for January 18, 2019.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 59°
Albert Lea
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 59°
Charles City
61° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 61°
Rochester
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 62°
The heat and humidity will be sticking around for what will be just about an entirely dry weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Twins donate signed jersey to Rochester family

Image

Scholarships for Women in Construction

Image

Canvassing the Results

Image

Group Asks for Water Quality Legislation

Image

Mental Health First Aid Training

Image

KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (8-17-18)

Image

Local Heroes Day

Image

Extra patrol on roadways

Image

Renting Chromebooks

Image

aretha franklin

Community Events