Austin man arrested police chase

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Friday night police chase that ran through several back yards lands a man in jail.

29-year-old Christopher Lynn Wright of Austin is being held in the Mower County Jail on charges of illegal possession of a firearm, 3rd degree meth possession, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, fleeing a peace officer on foot, 5th degree drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, and three counts of DWI.

Austin police say they got a tip around 10 pm Friday that Wright was at a local Kwik Trip store. There was a warrant out for Wright’s arrest for missing a Freeborn County court appearance. The tip described the vehicle Wright was driving.

Officers checked all Kwik Trips in Austin and say they saw Wright’s vehicle leaving the one on 4th Street NW. Police say they tried to pull Wright over but he drove off, then abandoned his car in the area of 7th Street NW and 21st Avenue and tried to run away.

An officer says he chased Wright through several back yards before finally arresting him. Another officer stayed at the vehicle to watch three passengers.

Police say 11.39 grams of methamphetamine and 4.41 grams of suspected marijuana were found in Wright’s car. One of the passengers, 36-year-old Billy Wright, has been cited for possession of a small amount of marijuana in a motor vehicle.