Austin man arrested for stolen vehicle in Worth County.

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa – Authorities say an Austin man was caught driving a stolen car in North Iowa.

The Worth County Sheriff’s Office says Adrian Alexander Cantu, 26, was stopped just after 11:30 pm Thursday near the intersection of 410th Street andNuthatch Avenue for equipment violations. Deputies say a check found Cantu was driving a stolen red Chevy Cobalt with Minnesota plates.

He’s been booked into the Worth County Jail on $5,000 bond and is charged with possession of stolen property/2nd degree theft, possession of drug paraphernalia, and operating without a valid driver’s license.