Austin man accused of dragging another man along the road

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man is in the Mower County jail after being accused of grabbing another man in a headlock and dragging him along his vehicle while it was moving.

John Melvin Karnes, 53 of Austin, is facing charges of 2nd degree assault, reckless driving, and disorderly conduct after Austin police responded to an incident on 12th Street Southwest on Monday.

Police Chief Brian Krueger says they received several 911 calls just before 10:30 am about a white van traveling very slowly between the 1200 and 1600 blocks of 12th Street Southwest. Callers said when a car attempted to pass the van, it slammed on the brakes and almost caused an accident.

Police say Karnes, the driver of the van, and the driver of the car got out and began shouting at each other. Karnes allegedly punched the other driver, who allegedly pushed back. Police say that’s when Karnes put the other man in a headlock, got back into his van and drove away, dragging the other man along. Witnesses say Karnes then let go of the man and left the scene.

Karnes was later arrested in downtown Austin.

Police say the 26-year-old victim suffered road rash from this incident and was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin for treatment.