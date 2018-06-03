Austin girl takes 1st in fire poster contest

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Southgate fourth grader took first place in the Minnesota State Fire Chiefs Association Fire Prevention Poster Contest.

About 435 fourth grader students from Banfield, Neveln, Southgate, Sumner, and Pacelli entered the contest and Rachel Kuhnke’s “Junior Fire Poster” was submitted and came in first in the state competition.

On Tuesday, Rachel received a letter of congratulations, a first place ribbon, a $75 check, and a copy of the MN Fire Chief magazine that featured her poster.