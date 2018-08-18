Austin drug dealer going to prison

AUSTIN, Minn. – A convicted heroin dealing is going to prison.
Anthony Bynum, 53 of Austin, was sentenced Friday to four years and three months behind bars, with credit for 20 days already served. He pleaded guilty in May to one count of 3rd degree sale of drugs.
Austin police say Bynum sold heroin to a confidential informant in Galloway Park on April 9 and a search of his home found both heroin and cocaine.
Authorities say Bynum has three prior drug convictions in Mower County.
