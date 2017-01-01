Austin auto dealer may have been swindled

AUSTIN, Minn. – A southern Minnesota car dealership is facing a loss of up to $21,000.

Scroll for more content...

Law enforcement says Countryside Auto on Highway 218 put a Polaris Slingshot for sale online and was contacted by someone who called himself Christopher Woodjate or Woodgate from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He used multiple credit cards to purchase the vehicle and someone came to pick it up from the dealership on December 26.

Shortly after that, Countryside Auto was notified that one of the credit cards used in the sale was stolen and the Mower County Sheriff’s Office says it expects the other will turn out to be stolen as well.