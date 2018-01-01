Austin Utilities helping people in need keep the heat on

AUSTIN, Minn. – The Salvation Army has received a check for $3,378.50 to support the local HeatShare program.

The money comes from Austin Utilities, which says much of it is the result of customer donations. “We are happy to provide an avenue for customers who choose to participate in the HeatShare program,” said Melissa Swenson, Customer Service Supervisor at Austin Utilities. “We are in a position that allows us to see the need for this program first hand.”

Additionally, Austin Utilities says this donation is a little larger than in the past thanks to the money raised by the “Share the Heat 5K and 1-Mile Walk/Run” in October 2017 and The SPAM Museum chipping in the proceeds of a fundraising event they hosted in November 2017.

The Salvation Army says HeatShare provides emergency utility assistance to people facing disconnection because of a recent emergency that cause them to get behind on payment.

“This program is very important to us’” said Lori Espe, Salvation Army case worker, “because it gives us a chance to help families in real emergency situations that may not qualify for other programs.”