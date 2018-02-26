Austin School Superintendent responds to recent school threat: 'The community needs to know the schools are safe'

AUSTIN, Minn. - After learning about a school threat on social media Friday, Austin school officials immediately took action and are now looking at how to improve their communication.

Superintendent David Krenz said having a plan in place and acting immediately helps people get through the anxiety of going to school in the wake of a school threat.

It all happened Friday morning, when Austin high school students saw a possible threat on social media and made school officials aware right away.

Krenz said within five minutes, the two students who allegedly made the threat were in the office with the school liaison officer. He said listening, taking threats like this seriously and acting immediately help administrators and law enforcement get out in front of situations like this one.

"It helps send a message to those who might be thinking about it, 'oh man, this won't ever work,'" Krenz said. "It also sends a message to those that aren't 'that OK, this is an OK, safe place. I feel comfortable coming forward because I know they will do something about it.'"

He said school officials debriefed the situation Monday morning to go over their actions and make necessary changes such as improving communication.

He tells KIMT some parents didn't get notified of the threat. He said they have an extensive communication system where parents can choose to get a call, text, or Email. For Friday's incident, he said they only sent the notification through Email.

Krenz said to help improve communication in the future, they're looking into sending through multiple channels.

"We need people to know, we need to let them know their children are safe," Krenz said. "The community needs to know the schools are safe."