Austin Public Schools head back to class

AUSTIN, Minn. - While some schools are already back in session, others are heading back for their first day after Labor Day weekend, including Austin Public School students.
Neveln Elementary School student Lefrenomar Mungia is excited to be a fourth grader. "I'm also excited to see my friends," she says.
Austin Public Schools always start after Labor Day.
