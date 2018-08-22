Clear

Austin Police Department fundraises for K9 unit

Police dogs are expensive but worth the price.

Posted: Aug. 22, 2018 7:29 AM
Posted By: Annalisa Pardo

AUSTIN, Minn. – For $20 apiece, people can buy T-shirts to help support the Austin Police Department’s K9 program.

Chief Brian Krueger said the money will go to maintaining it’s current police dog and possibly saving for a second K9.

He estimates a police k9 costs at least $5,000 annually and purchasing a new one can cost up to $10,000.

While it is a lot of money, chief Krueger said it makes a difference in keeping the community safe.

It’s current K9, Rudy, serves a dual purpose. He is trained to apprehend someone and is certified in detecting narcotics, even winning a title this year.

People can buy the T-shirts to support the program at the Austin Police Department, Willow Pet Hospital, Double K Specialty, Inc., and All Fur Dogs MN.

