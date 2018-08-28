Clear

Austin High School student musicians can look forward to a new music facility

The existing annex is getting a remodel and a second-floor addition

Posted: Aug. 28, 2018 6:10 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

AUSTIN - "To really hear these orchestras come together and really play very musically, something that's beyond just the notes. I mean we see notes here, but this is just ink. They bring it to life. I help, but they are the ones who are playing it. There's nothing better than that," Austin High School director of orchestras Gene Schott muses about his favorite spot in his orchestra room: his podium.

But soon, he'll have a new room to conduct his student orchestras in.

Construction will begin in January 2019 to remodel the existing annex behind the main building of Austin High School, and to add a second level to the annex to house the music department.

"There's things that our kids haven't had the opportunity to do just because of the space limitations so it'll really be able to provide us new and bright facilities but also opportunities in music creation," says Austin Public Schools superintendent David Krenz.

"As we move forward and we look at what this means for our kids, it's gonna be some really dynamic music spaces that they're going to be able to produce amazing music. We already have really strong music programs and this is just going to take us to an even high level," adds Austin High School principal Andrea Malo.

MacPhail Center for Music and community music organizations such as the Austin Community Band and Austin Symphony Orchestra will also utilize the facility.

60% of the project is being funded by MacPhail, and the school district will pay the remaining 40% with the assitance of various sources. The project is anticipated to be completed in 2020.

"We've had such a long history and tradition of musical excellence here at Austin High School, and it will be great to have a facility that reflects that," says Schott.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 61°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 61°
Austin
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 66°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 62°
We're continuing to track more showers and storms
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast for Tuesday

Image

New space in the works at Austin High School

Image

Sheffield works to get back to normal following a power outage

Image

Actors used as part of medical training

Image

Using actors to improve patient quality

Image

SHIPT Service available in our area

Image

Police: Boy confronts bullies, gets attacked

Image

Dramatic video shows man save wrong-way driver

Image

Your Tuesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Starkey hearing makes world's first 'smart' hearing aid

Community Events