Austin Firefighters beat their fundraising record for muscular dystrophy

AUSTIN, Minn. - Every year since 2009, the Austin Fire Department raises money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association with their "Fill the Boot" project. This year, they raised the most money they ever have: more than $20,000

Wednesday through Friday last week, the firefighters stood on curbs in the community asking for people to fill a firefighter boot up with coins and bills.

Other fire departments participating in the program compete to raise the most money per person in the department. The winner each years takes home the Golden Axe. While other departments may raise more money overall, Austin firefighter Timothy Olson tells KIMT that AFD has raised the most money per person every year since 2009.

"We blow all of the other departments away when it comes to dollars per member. Since we started back up again in 2009, we've held that record every year and I'm fairly confident, with our new record, that we'll hold it again," says Olson. He also says the fundraiser wouldn't be possible without the generosity of the community.

The money goes towards muscular dystrophy research and sending kids who have the disease to a summer camp.

The department will find out late this winter or early this spring if they'll be bringing home the Golden Axe again.