Austin ArtWorks Festival brings together families

AUSTIN, Minn. - Austin shut its streets down so art could go up for it's 7th annual Austin ArtWorks Festival.

The weekend event is put on to celebrate the arts. Over 60 artists displayed their art for sale.

Art was also heard with over 40 live performances throughout the weekend, which some hope will create a momentum for the music scene in Austin.

"I think the music scene is definitely on the rise again in austin and we're happy to be part of that," Laura Helle, Executive Director of Austin Area Arts, said.

Val Johnson grew up playing music at different venues in the town. She said over the years many places to play shut down.

"It is kind of hard to find that niche again so it's good to see it's opening up in areas so we can play again," she said.

Johnson came to the festival with her grandaughters and spent a lot of time in the 'family art tent.'

"They all came with me because they really enjoy it," she said. "I think it's the creative part of coming out and finding all the stuff they put out here and let them go to town."

And they weren't alone. Kids all over the festival were painting, dying silk, and singing, creating art.

"We really like to encourage that creativity in the youngest ones, we know they're the next generations that will be the artists exhibiting in years and decades to come," Helle said.

Johnson said she's proud to be part of a community that celebrates art and encourages kids to celebrate it too.

"If they don't have the arts, it's not, there's no way to express," she said.

"These are the things that make you smile or make your day brighter whether it's music or a beautiful painting, or seeing a kid create something, they're kind of paychecks for the heart," Helle said.

To learn more about the festival, click here.