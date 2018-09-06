AUSTIN, Minn.-The Austin High School wind ensemble is going to perform at the 2019 Minnesota Music Educators Association Midwinter Clinic.
MMEA is a convention where music teachers are able to sit in workshops to teach new and different techniques for teaching music.
The ensemble is one of three schools that will perform at the Minneapolis Convention Center.
“I didn’t think it would happen this early,” said Christoph Dundas. He’s the schools band director and tells KIMT that he didn’t think the band would perform at the Clinic.
46 members of the band will play their flutes, oboes, clarinets, trumpets and euphonium.
The three schools selected: Austin, Edina and Orono had to send an application and a record an audition tape.
Related Content
- Austin High School wind ensemble to hit the big stage
- Knife found at Austin High School
- Another big donation to Austin rec center
- Big grant for new Austin rec center
- Multi-million dollar project planned for Austin high school
- Social media threats made against Austin High School
- Austin High School students walk out and walk up
- Bicyclist hit by car in Austin
- Byron High School hits 100-percent graduation rate
- School bus/minivan collision in Austin