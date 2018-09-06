Austin High School wind ensemble to hit the big stage

AUSTIN, Minn.-The Austin High School wind ensemble is going to perform at the 2019 Minnesota Music Educators Association Midwinter Clinic.

MMEA is a convention where music teachers are able to sit in workshops to teach new and different techniques for teaching music.

The ensemble is one of three schools that will perform at the Minneapolis Convention Center.

“I didn’t think it would happen this early,” said Christoph Dundas. He’s the schools band director and tells KIMT that he didn’t think the band would perform at the Clinic.

46 members of the band will play their flutes, oboes, clarinets, trumpets and euphonium.

The three schools selected: Austin, Edina and Orono had to send an application and a record an audition tape.