Audit: University of Iowa professor misused nearly $100,000

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A state audit says that a University of Iowa professor misused nearly $100,000 on hosting unauthorized conferences between 2011 and 2017.

Iowa State Auditor Mary Mosiman said Thursday that physics professor Michael Flatte improperly used his university procurement card to pay for $47,203.81 in expenses for three conferences. He also collected $44,161.69 in registration fees and used most of that for the conferences.

Flatte didn't immediately respond to a phone message left at his office Thursday morning.

The University of Iowa says it identified Flatte's unauthorized transactions in November 2016 and requested the state audit.

University officials are reviewing potential disciplinary action.