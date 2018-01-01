Attempted murder trial canceled in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An attempted murder trial is on hold while the accused killer undergoes a mental evaluation.

36-year-old Roderick Miguell Malone of Rochester is charged with three counts of 2nd degree attempted murder, three counts of 2nd degree assault, and one count of 3rd degree assault. Police say on August 29, 2017, Malone fired a gun from his patio at Village Green Townhomes down into the Winchester Apartments parking lot, hitting a 30-year-old man in the chest. The victim then managed to climb into a car, which police say Malone shot at six or seven more times. Police say two other people in the car were not hurt.

In all, Malone reportedly fired the gun around 20 times.

Officers say the gunshot victim told them Malone shot him and an arrest was quickly made.

Malone’s trial was scheduled to begin Monday in Olmsted County District Court. That has been called off, however, because the judge has ordered Malone undergo evaluations for mental competency and mental illness.