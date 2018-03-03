Attempted murder case ends with misdemeanor plea

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man once accused of attempted murder has pleaded guilty to a gross misdemeanor.

Police arrested 23-year-old Idris Abdillahi Haji-Mohamed and 22-year-old Abdi Omar Abukar and charged then with chasing a man through the parking lot of the Rochester Olive Garden on May 2, 2017, firing multiple shots at him.

Plea deals led to counts of 2nd degree attempted murder and 2nd degree assault against each man being dismissed.

Abukar pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence. He got five years in prison.

Haji-Mohamed eventually pleaded guilty to 3rd degree riot and was sentenced to one year in jail, with credit for 272 days already served.