Attempted armed robbery has police investigating

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Clear Lake Police are investigating after an attempted armed robbery.

It happened at a home in the 500 block of 7th Avenue North Tuesday night. Police say they are searching for a suspect who the victim says knocked on their door and displayed a gun. The person never entered the home and no one was injured.

The victim says the person was wearing a green coat but did not get a good look at their face.

Police say while there is no direct threat to the public, it's important to be aware of this and continue locking your doors. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office and Iowa State Patrol assisted.

If you have any information you are asked to contact authorities.