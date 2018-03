Scroll for more content...

Crestwood senior Ellie Friesen has been working towards a state title since she was a freshman, placing as state runner-up and receiving bronze multiple times, but never getting that gold until now. The captain of the Class 3A all-tournament team finished the tourney with a record 37 assists and broke the single game assists record with 18 in their semifinal matchup. Click on the video tab to hear about Ellie's dream finally coming to fruition.