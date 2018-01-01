Assault charge dropped against Rochester man

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Charges have been dismissed against a man accused of pulling a knife in a confrontation on a city street.

Rochester police arrested 43-year-old Paul Jason Allen on May 19, 2017. They say he was crossing near the intersection of 14th Street and 12th Avenue NE when Allen began yelling and swearing at three men in a truck. One of the men said he got out of the truck and that’s when Allen pulled out a knife.

Allen was accused of 2nd degree assault but that charge has been dropped. Olmsted County Attorney Mark Ostrem says Allen notified the court he was planning to claim self-defense and, after further investigation, it was decided they could not refute that claim beyond a reasonable doubt.