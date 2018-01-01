Assault and threat charges filed against man in Austin

AUSTIN, Minn. – Police arrest a man after a report of a violent incident Friday.

Austin police were called to the 800 block of 4th Avenue Northwest a little after 5 pm. Officers say a man and a woman told them Daniel Brian Engelman got upset when they told him to move his bedroom to the basement of the home. The two said they threatened to call police if Engelman didn’t calm down, at which point they say he grabbed a steak knife out of the kitchen drawer, telling them he would give them “a reason to call.”

The man and woman say they went into a bedroom and shut the door, then heard a loud “bang” on the door. The man says Engelman tried to get in but he held the door closed until Engelman left the home. Police say they found a knife blade stuck in the bedroom door and blood on the back door of the home.

A police officer says the 40-year-old Engelman was seen walking on 9th Street Norwest. Another officer says when Engelman refused to stop, he was shot with a taser and arrested. The officer says he thought Engelman was under the influence of a stimulant and says he found a container with less than a gram of marijuana near where Engelman was arrested. Police say Engelman had a cut on his right hand.

Authorities say when he got to the jail, Engelman denied having a knife and said the woman at the 4th Avenue NW home was “flipping out” on him. Engelman reportedly said he couldn’t remember certain things because of amnesia.