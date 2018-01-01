Art builds creativity and community for seniors

ROCHESTER, Minn.

Charter House and 125 Live are partnering to create the Artful Aging Program. Their goal is to provide senior community members with art classes. The classes are funded through a grant from Seeding Vitality Arts Minnesota Initiative and Aroha Philanthropies. People age 55 and above are eligible to take the classes.

Local artists will teach clay, jewelry making, drawing, painting, photography, and memoir writing workshops. Each workshop will meet once a week for eight weeks. The program begins in April and runs through November. Some of the classes will be held at Charter House, and some at 125 Live.

Each workshop is $25 for eight classes, but the fee will be waived for anyone who cannot afford to pay it.

At the end of each workshop, there will be an event for participants to show off their art work.

If you are interested, you can contact 125 Live or Charter House.