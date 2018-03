Mantorville, Minn.-

March is Youth Art Month. To celebrate, the Mantorville Art Guild is hosting its annual Youth Art Gallery. The gallery features the artwork of first through twelfth graders at Kasson-Mantorville and Byron schools.

Scroll for more content...

The Gallery is open for viewing Wednesdays through Saturdays from 11AM to 5PM, and Sundays from 12PM to 5PM. The gallery is on display through April 1st.