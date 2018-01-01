wx_icon Mason City 14°

Arson sentence for Mason City woman

Donyale Jones

Witness said she set a mattress on fire in the living room.

Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman is getting probation for setting a house on fire.

29-year-old Donyale Marie Jones of Mason City pleaded guilty to 2nd degree arson for a fire on September 2, 2017 in the 200 block of 8th Place SE. A witness told Mason City police Jones set a fire in the kitchen and set a mattress on fire in the living room.

Jones has been sentenced to three to four years of supervised probation. She must also spend up to 180 days at a residential correctional facility and get a substance abuse and mental health evaluation within 30 days.

