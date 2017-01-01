wx_icon Mason City

Arrest made in Rochester armed robbery

Dushawn Minor

Police say multiple suspects are still at large.

Posted: Dec. 26, 2017 9:16 AM
Updated: Dec. 26, 2017 9:17 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An arrest has been made in a mid-December armed robbery.

21-year-old Dushawn Lee Minor was taken into custody around 5:15 pm Christmas Day. Sun Tan City was robbed by three men, one armed with a gun, on December 18. Rochester police say Minor was talked to by officers in the area on the night of the robbery.

Authorities say the robbers made off with an undisclosed amount of cash and a store employee was pistol whipped when she didn’t open the safe fast enough.

The investigation is continuing. For more details on the crime, click here.

