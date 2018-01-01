Arrest made in connection to string of Clear Lake burglaries

Scroll for more content...

Police say the following locations were also burglarized Jan. 21:

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – A Clear Lake man is facing multiple charges after police say he was involved in a string of break-ins.Taylor Wigant, 24, is facing a felony charge for third-degree burglary and four attempted burglary charges in connection toAccording to court documents, Wigant entered a garage in the 1300 block of 6th St. N. Jan. 21 and entered a Ford F-150 and stolen currency from the vehicle.- At 623 7th Ave. N, Wigant allegedly entered a GMC Jimmy with the intent of committing a theft.- At 509 12th Ave. N, Wigant allegedly entered a 2004 Chevy Cobalt with the intent of committing a theft.- At 1125 5th St. N, Wigant allegedly entered four vehicles and stole cash, sunglasses and other personal items. Police say Wigant made admission statements when interviewed about the incident.- At 1205 5th Place N., Wigant allegedly entered a Honda Ridgeline and took a laptop valued at $250 along with other personal items. The computer was recovered from the defendant’s home during the execution of a search warrant at 2400 South Shore Dr. Lot 12.Wigant is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $5,000 bond.