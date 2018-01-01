Arrest made in connection to Forest City school bus shooting

Scroll for more content...

FOREST CITY, Iowa – An arrest has been made in connection to Friday’s pellet gun shooting of a Forest City school bus.Forest City police say 32-year-old Martin Tindall has been charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a felony, and third-degree criminal mischief. He was jailed in Winnebago County.On Friday around 7:40 a.m., a Forest City school bus was traveling southbound on Clark St. when one of the rear windows exploded.No students were hurt. The Forest City PD was called and determined the window had been shot out by a high-powered pellet gun (a Crossman Optimus Air Rifle).According to court documents, Tindall was interviewed about the incident and “admitted to law enforcement that he was shooting his air rifle towards the school bus.”Court documents state the pellet landed in a female’s hair.Tindall is being held on $2,000 cash bond and his initial court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 12 at 11:30 a.m. at the Winnebago County Courthouse.