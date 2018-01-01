Arrest made in Cresco SUV theft

CRESCO, Iowa – A Fayette County man has been charged with stealing an SUV in Howard County.

19-year-old Brandon Joseph Kimber of West Union is charged with 2nd degree theft and 3rd degree burglary. The Cresco Police Department says he stole a 2014 Toyota Venza that was parked in front of the Subway shop on 2nd Avenue SE on January 16.

The SUV was recovered at the Casey’s General Store in West Union and Cresco police say they received information that Kimber was the man who stole it. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office arrested him at the West Union Library.

Authorities say Kimber admitted to taking the SUV and stealing money that was inside it.